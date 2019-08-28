CPEC advantages

This refers to the article, 'CPEC contextualised' by Foqia Sadiq Khan ( 25 August 25 ) is timely and informative about CPEC . Everything has advantages as well as disadvantages but the advantages of this project are much more both economically and politically .

There are and will be internal as well as external vested interests to sabotage CPEC but everyone knows that China has always come to the rescue of Pakistan in difficult times. The writer has rightly mentioned development projects in Balochistan through CPEC and I will – if I may – also mention Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the old Silk Route passed through it and Marco Polo came across.

Dr Sher Mohammad Khan

Peshawar