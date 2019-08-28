close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

‘Punjab promoting dairy farming sector’

National

Rawalpindi: The government is taking various measures for expansion and promotion of dairy farming sector in the province. This was stated by Chairman of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan during his visit to dairy farms and related projects. He was also accompanied by PBIT Chief Executive Jahanzeb Barana and other officials. Sardar Tanveer said the Punjab government was also contacting investors for export of Hilal meat and bringing latest technology in feed-production. PBIT chairman was of the view that the dairy farming sector could contribute a lot to the economy if given due attention.

