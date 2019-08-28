close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
August 28, 2019

Gilani’s indictment postponed till Sept 23

National

A
APP
August 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday postponed the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused in a corruption case pertaining to illegal award of an advertising campaign.

Duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand directed the NAB to produce accused Inam Akbar, who was currently in Karachi jail, on the next date of hearing. Gilani didn’t attend the proceeding due to exemption from hearing.

The NAB official told the court that Inam Akbar was in Karachi jail and couldn’t be produced as he was facing another case there. The court directed to ensure the attendance of Inam Akbar on September 23, and adjourned hearing of the case.

More From Pakistan