PIMS receives over 25 confirmed cases of dengue fever

Islamabad: The outpatient department at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has so far received over 25 patients of dengue fever who have been confirmed positive from different public and private laboratories in the region.

According to PIMS spokesman, Dr. Waseem Khawaja, well over 55 suspected patients of dengue fever have received treatment at the hospital however, the infection has not claimed any life so far. The PIMS received majority of cases from areas located near Benazir Bhutto International Airport, he said.

He added the Executive Director PIMS has directed to reserve 10 beds for dengue fever patients in isolation in Surgical Ward 4 and Medical Ward 1 with proper arrangements. He said the PIMS emergency department has also provided treatment to well over 100 suspected dengue fever patients.

Meanwhile, District health department Islamabad has been taking steps for nearly two months, from July 2 this year to control dengue fever spread in Union Council Rawat where the first confirmed cases of dengue fever in this season were reported and recently Mohra Nagyaal, a village in Rawat caught up with a localised outbreak of the infection.

The health department is working hard to contain localised outbreak of dengue fever in Mohra Nagyal and limit its spread. There is an outbreak situation in the adjoining Rawalpindi District and people commute daily and frequently between the two districts, Islamabad and Rawalpindi causing spread of the infection, said District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Najeeb Durrani while talking to ‘The News’.

He said the people get a bite by the infected mosquitoes and come to Islamabad or go from Islamabad for work in Rawalpindi from the village Mohra Nagyaal, so both the border areas of the twin cities are affected badly. “There are 118 confirmed cases of dengue fever in Village Mohra Nagyaal located at GT Road.

He said the village is surrounded by localities falling in Rawalpindi but falls in Islamabad as demarcated by land/Revenue department. Most of the cases from this village reached Pindi hospitals for treatment as almost 90 per cent of patients from the area have been discharged from the three allied hospitals including Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and DHQ Hospital, he said.

He added a fraction of patients reached PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals however, there is no death so far reported by the infection. Health Department’s Rapid Response teams are working since 2nd July 2019, when number of cases in the localised outbreak area was below 10, said Dr. Durrani.