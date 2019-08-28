close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 28, 2019

Geo News Editor Entertainment Nadia Faisal passes away

Top Story

 
August 28, 2019

KARACHI: Geo News Editor Entertainment and senior journalist Nadia Faisal aka Neini passed away Tuesday evening after a long battle against cancer. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, the 28th of August at Mubarak Masjid, Seaview Clifton. Nadia was a well known figure in the fashion and show biz industry and conducted interviews of many celebrities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story