Geo News Editor Entertainment Nadia Faisal passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Geo News Editor Entertainment and senior journalist Nadia Faisal aka Neini passed away Tuesday evening after a long battle against cancer. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, the 28th of August at Mubarak Masjid, Seaview Clifton. Nadia was a well known figure in the fashion and show biz industry and conducted interviews of many celebrities.
KARACHI: Geo News Editor Entertainment and senior journalist Nadia Faisal aka Neini passed away Tuesday evening after a long battle against cancer. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, the 28th of August at Mubarak Masjid, Seaview Clifton. Nadia was a well known figure in the fashion and show biz industry and conducted interviews of many celebrities.