Geo News Editor Entertainment Nadia Faisal passes away

KARACHI: Geo News Editor Entertainment and senior journalist Nadia Faisal aka Neini passed away Tuesday evening after a long battle against cancer. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, the 28th of August at Mubarak Masjid, Seaview Clifton. Nadia was a well known figure in the fashion and show biz industry and conducted interviews of many celebrities.