Seminar held to mobilise youth for promoting peace

ISLAMABAD: A conference was held here in the federal capital to mobilise the youth to promote peace, harmony, cohesion and inclusiveness in the country. The conference titled ‘Walwala-e-Amn: Youth Mobilisation for National Cohesion’ was organised by the Positive Pakistan Foundation in collaboration with Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies at Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Mosque. Around 300 intellectuals including university students and young professionals participated in the conference from all over Pakistan.

The main objective of the conference was to bring youth from all over the country to a single platform to help them develop their leadership skills, highlight issues, understand the challenges, and equip young individuals with solutions by engaging them in local communities for a positive social hange.Dr Zia-ul-Haq introduced Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative to the youth.