Pakistan Digital Health Day Celebrated

Karachi: Novartis Pharmaceutical, in collaboration with Pakistan Digital Health Initiative (PDHI) and National Incubation Center (NIC), organized Pakistan Digital Health Day here in Karachi at NIC. The event was organized in an effort to leverage digital initiatives that can extend people’s lives and change the healthcare ecosystem of Pakistan.

The event comprised of talks by featured speakers and panel discussions with personalities belonging to pharmaceutical, healthcare and digital backgrounds. The highlight of the event was presentations by health based tech startups who were featured at the event and got an opportunity to share their business vision. Number of country’s top startups were identified who are partnering and adding value towards future of Pakistan’s digital health patient and out-patient care segments.

In his welcome note, Sufyan Usmani, Head of Commercial & Communication, Novartis, shared the objectives of the digital initiatives and the collaboration with health based tech startups and companies. He also highlighted the contribution of Novartis as one of the top healthcare organizations in Pakistan.

Dr. Imran Rasheed, CEO, Novartis, while sharing his views said, “Digitalization is the future of Novartis and in that journey we believe that we cannot do everything alone. That is why we believe that we need to work with the right minded people, vendors and especially the new breed of startups that can help us not only to achieve our vision by taking bold steps and partnerships, but also make the environment we work in a better place to live in. Novartis being a digitally forward company promotes such initiatives as it’s completely in line with our global commitment of providing advanced patient care.” ***