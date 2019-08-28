30-year-old man found dead

Police on Tuesday found the body of a man near the Sindh Government Hospital within the limits of the Memon Goth police station. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. According to police officials, some unidentified persons killed 30-year-old Dhani Buksh, son of Nathu, using a sharp edge material. SHO Qalandar Buksh said the victim hailed from Mirpur Sakro, Thatta, adding that the initial investigation suggests that apparently he was killed over a personal enmity. The police was also checking his criminal record.

Girl commits suicide

A 17-year-old girl, Humaira, was found dead in her house located in Lines Area within the limits of the Brigade police station. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

According to SHO Tahir Shaikh, the victim’s father told the police that his daughter committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.

Cop injured

A 40-year-old man, Farhat, son of Lal Muhammad, was injured in a firing incident near Kala Pul in the jurisdiction of the Defence police station. He was taken to the JPMC. According to SHO Muhammad Ali, the cop was posted to the Security Zone-I, adding that the incident took place apparently over offering resistance on a robbing bid.