Boy lynching case suspects remanded in judicial custody

A judicial magistrate on Tuesday remanded five people, allegedly involved in a teenage boy’s lynching over theft allegations, to jail, seeking a charge sheet against them within two weeks.

Police presented Daniyal, Zubair, Anas, Shariq and Masood in the court of the judicial magistrate of Bahadruabad East on the expiry of their second physical remand and sought their custody again to complete the interrogation.

The judge, however, denied the request and sent the suspects to jail on judicial remand.

Seventeen-year-old Rehan was beaten to death on August 17 by a mob after he was allegedly caught stealing valuables from a bungalow in Kokan Society. Daniyal, who owns the house, claimed that the boy’s accomplice had managed to escape from the scene.

The police had arrested the five people after a video of the incident went viral on social media in which the boy was seen being subjected to torture which eventually took his life. It showed Rehan bound to a metallic grill and being beaten up by a mob. His body carried several marks of torture as per his postmortem examination report.

Ferozabad police’s station house officer (SHO) Aurangzeb Khattak had said that the police identified some people from the footage and arrested them. He had added that the police were consulting with the prosecution over the inclusion of provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the charge sheet.

Rubbishing the bungalow owner’s allegation of theft, the boy’s father Muhammad Zaheer said his son had been hired as a butcher during Eidul Azha, and on the ill-fated day he had gone to Daniyal’s house to collect the money for the job he did.

The FIR of the incident was registered on the complaint of Zaheer under sections 316 (Qatl shibh-i-amd: causing death with intent to cause harm to the body or mind of any person) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Bahadurabad police station.