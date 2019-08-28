Probes launched into robberies that left two dead

Police on Tuesday registered the cases of Monday’s incidents that left the nephew of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and the sister-in-law of a station house officer (SHO) dead after they offered resistance to robbery bids at their places of residence.

FIR No. 211/19 was registered under Section 396 (dacoity with murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified persons on the complaint of DSP Tariq Malik at the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police station.

Separately, the Sharea Faisal police registered FIR No. 663/19 under sections 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death), 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 302 (causing death intentionally) and 34 (common intention) against unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s husband Shahzad Rehman.

After registering the FIRs, the police have initiated investigations as separate teams have been formed to trace and arrest the suspects, but so far the officials have no major clue to help them solve the cases.

The incidents

The nephew of DSP Tariq Malik and the sister-in-law of Sharea Faisal SHO Sarwar Khan were gunned down in separate incidents over resisting the attempts to rob their houses.

DSP Malik’s nephew — 28-year-old Riaz Malik, son of Shahabuddin — was shot dead at bungalow No. 529 in Sector B/14 of Shadman Town, which falls in the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noorjahan police.

His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for conducting the medico-legal formalities. He was a resident of Orangi Town but had been living with DSP Malik since childhood.

The officer told the media that about six men broke into his house at around 3am, adding that he found himself surrounded by four men pointing their guns at him when he woke up.

The DSP said the robbers also held another of his brothers and his children hostage at gunpoint, adding that after taking the keys of the cupboards and lockers, the suspects started looting cash, jewellery and other valuables.

It was then that the officer’s nephew, who was on the upper floor of the bungalow, fired some shots in the air, but on hearing the gunshots, the robbers panicked and resorted to indiscriminate firing.

DSP Malik said the men managed to escape after the indiscriminate fire, adding that the family found Riaz lying on the stairs in a pool of blood after the robbers had fled. Their neighbours took him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Separately, SHO Khan’s sister-in-law was shot dead at a bungalow in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The officer said that five men broke into the house in Block-13 at around 8am. He said the suspects opened fire at 40-year-old Dr Ayesha after she offered resistance to the attempt to rob the house.

The SHO said the woman had returned to the country to attend a wedding and had been living at a relative’s, adding that the suspects managed to escape leaving their car behind. The police impounded the vehicle and seized a pistol and a submachine gun with bullets.

Sindh police chief IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of both the murders and ordered the District Central SSP and the District East SSP to submit detailed reports on the incidents to him.