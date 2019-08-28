TDAP to attend Texworld Paris

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising the Pakistan Pavilion at the Texworld Paris being held from September 16 to 19, 2019, a statement said on Tuesday.
As many as 21 fabric, garment and leather garment manufacturers from Pakistan will showcase their products at the four-day event, it added.
At the heart of fairyland for fashion, Texworld Paris created a lavish world for sourcing textiles in all their forms. It is a significant event judging by the diversity of its exhibitors who came from various countries.
