TDAP to attend Texworld Paris

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising the Pakistan Pavilion at the Texworld Paris being held from September 16 to 19, 2019, a statement said on Tuesday.

As many as 21 fabric, garment and leather garment manufacturers from Pakistan will showcase their products at the four-day event, it added.

At the heart of fairyland for fashion, Texworld Paris created a lavish world for sourcing textiles in all their forms. It is a significant event judging by the diversity of its exhibitors who came from various countries.