close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

TDAP to attend Texworld Paris

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising the Pakistan Pavilion at the Texworld Paris being held from September 16 to 19, 2019, a statement said on Tuesday.

As many as 21 fabric, garment and leather garment manufacturers from Pakistan will showcase their products at the four-day event, it added.

At the heart of fairyland for fashion, Texworld Paris created a lavish world for sourcing textiles in all their forms. It is a significant event judging by the diversity of its exhibitors who came from various countries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business