close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

Auto industry rejects move

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s auto industry has shown resentment over the liberalisation of used vehicles’ import, as it would result in closure of the domestic industry.

Abdul Waheed Khan, director general of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), in a letter dated August 22, 2019 to the Ministry of Commerce secretary expressed this resentment.

“We urge you not to take any action which will lead to closure of the industry as happened in other countries and dishevel the sitting government from Make in Pakistan,” the letter said.

Khan, in his letter said that under the 2016-21 auto policy, import of used cars was discouraged but Federal Board of Revenue had proposed for liberalisation of used vehicles that would hurt the existing industry.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business