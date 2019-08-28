Auto industry rejects move

KARACHI: Pakistan’s auto industry has shown resentment over the liberalisation of used vehicles’ import, as it would result in closure of the domestic industry.

Abdul Waheed Khan, director general of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), in a letter dated August 22, 2019 to the Ministry of Commerce secretary expressed this resentment.

“We urge you not to take any action which will lead to closure of the industry as happened in other countries and dishevel the sitting government from Make in Pakistan,” the letter said.

Khan, in his letter said that under the 2016-21 auto policy, import of used cars was discouraged but Federal Board of Revenue had proposed for liberalisation of used vehicles that would hurt the existing industry.