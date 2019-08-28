Yarn merchants reject 4pc WHT

KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (Sindh and Balochistan Zone) has strongly reacted over imposition of four percent withholding tax instead of one percent, as notified by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a clarification, a statement said on Tuesday.

PYMA Chairman Muhammad Saqib Goodluck said that during meetings with the FBR officials, imposition of one percent withholding tax over textile value chain, including doubling, twisting, knitting, and weaving was agreed, ''but a clarification from the FBR says imposition of four percent withholding tax instead of one percent on whole textile chain, which is not acceptable at any cost".

Goodluck in a letter to the FBR chairman declared this step highly disastrous, as collection of advance income tax on total amount of every receipt would increase the cost manifold.

He also said local manufacturers, spinning units and commercial importers of yarn worked at low margins due to large volume. Deduction of advance tax on value of receipt would worsen the liquidity crunch for the industry because refunds were issued after long delays.