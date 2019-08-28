Gold hits new peak of Rs89,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs100/tola in the local market on Tuesday to reach a new all-time high in the country.

Rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed that prices moved up to Rs89,100/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs87 to Rs76,390.

Gold rates in the international market; however, decreased by $1 to $1,530/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading below Rs1,500/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.