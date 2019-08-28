Gold hits new peak of Rs89,100/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs100/tola in the local market on Tuesday to reach a new all-time high in the country.
Rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed that prices moved up to Rs89,100/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs87 to Rs76,390.
Gold rates in the international market; however, decreased by $1 to $1,530/ounce.
Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading below Rs1,500/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs100/tola in the local market on Tuesday to reach a new all-time high in the country.
Rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed that prices moved up to Rs89,100/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs87 to Rs76,390.
Gold rates in the international market; however, decreased by $1 to $1,530/ounce.
Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading below Rs1,500/tola, compared with the Dubai gold market rates.