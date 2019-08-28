FCCL profit dips 17pc in FY19

KARACHI: Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) profit fell 17 percent to Rs2.824 billion for the year ended June 30, 2019 translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs2.05, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The company earned Rs3.429 billion with EPS of Rs2.49 in the corresponding period year earlier, the notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said. The company announced final cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2019 at Rs0.75/share of Rs10 each which is 7.5 percent. This is in addition to interim cash dividend already paid at Rs0.75/share of Rs10 each which is 7.5 percent.

FCCL’s topline witnessed a dip of 4.0 percent YoY to Rs5.2 billion during Q4FY19 as higher retention prices offset some of the impact of a 16 percent decline in total sales (710,000 tons vis-à-vis 847,000 tons), with drop in local off take to 669,000 tons (Q4FY18: 790,000 tons).

In FY19, revenue did not show a significant change at Rs20.8 billion for similar reasons; volumes dipped by 13 percent YoY to 2.96 million tons while recovery in retention prices supported company topline.

Gross margins of the company receded by three points in the quarter to 23 percent amid volumetric decline and rupee depreciation of 21 percent against the dollar in the quarter. However, soft coal prices cushioned the dip.