Cabinet likely to approve e-commerce policy framework next week

KARACHI: The federal cabinet is likely to approve the country’s first e-commerce policy framework next week with the commerce ministry currently gathering feedback from the stakeholders on the policy’s draft that envisages new regulations and consumer protection laws in the Rs40 billion online shopping market, The News learnt on Tuesday.

The ministry of commerce is seeking comments on the draft of the e-commerce policy framework from stakeholders, industry officials said. “They want our final comments before they present to the cabinet on Tuesday the 3rd of September,” an e-commerce business executive said.

The policy covers and provides guidelines on key components for promotion of ecommerce, including regulatory environment, financial inclusion and digitisation through payment infrastructure, empowering youth and small and medium enterprises, consumer protection, taxation, information and communication technology infrastructure, logistics, data sovereignty and engagement in multilateral negotiations.

Sales of local and foreign e-commerce sites surged 93.7 percent to Rs40.1 billion last year. The e-commerce value didn’t include cash-on-delivery transactions that account for 60 percent of all the e-retail transactions. Number of online merchants has exceeded 1,242.

The commerce ministry expected complete abolition of cash-on-delivery transactions with 10 years of implementing the new policy framework.

The commerce ministry said Pakistan has more than 2,000 IT companies and call centers and the number is growing every year. There are more than 300,000 English-speaking IT professionals with expertise in current and emerging IT products and technologies and 13 software technology parks. More than 20,000 IT graduates and engineers are produced each year.

Enabling tech environment is catalysing growth in number of online merchants and preferences of consumers towards internet shopping. Mobile phone subscribers exceeded 161 million, while there are 69 million 3G/4G subscribers with the modern mobile technology having 32.72 percent penetration, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Ministry of commerce said the country’s basic laws concerning information technology extend legal recognition to transactions carried out in the digital environment and electronic payments.

“At present, there is no mechanism/registry for e-commerce businesses,” it said in the new draft of the policy. “Generally e-commerce is regulated under the statutes concerning traditional commerce. This gives rise to various concerns for the industry and the concerned authorities.”

The policy framework proposes a simplified online registration of e-commerce businesses with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and making it mandatory for them to maintain a physical address in Pakistan. Measures for protection against counterfeit goods and a code of conduct are proposed under the policy framework to enhance consumers’ trust.

It was proposed that banking services should be improved for promoting use of local online merchant accounts by online businesses and exploring the possibility of establishing an international payment gateway in the country. E-commerce business facilitation hubs and a national B-to-C marketplace were proposed to improve access to finance for small and medium enterprises for digitisation and skill development. It was proposed that online businesses should be bound to provide efficient customer support and dispute resolution mechanisms and federal and provincial governments should make arrangements for establishing independent alternate dispute resolution centres for expeditious settlement of disputes. The policy framework further recommended that online businesses should be treated at par with other businesses in terms of provincial sales tax.

The commerce ministry said the pace of increase in e-commerce adoption in Pakistan has been encouraging over the past few years, but the country still lags behind the regional and comparable economies in terms of e-commerce. “Therefore, there is a need to formulate a comprehensive policy to not only provide impetus to e-commerce but also to regulate the businesses.”