Stocks end flat as short-covering offsets early losses

Stocks ended flat on Tuesday after paring some hefty early losses, mainly on frequent bursts of short-covering and a renewed institutional interest later in the trade, snapping an intense rout that claimed nearly 1,300 points in the last two sessions, dealers said.

Saad Hashmey, executive director at BMA Capital Management market recovered from intra-day low and recovered before the closing as the market has already taken healthy correction by 6 percent in the last two trading sessions.

“Keeping in view the government’s focus to get economy documented significantly, potential tax collection numbers will lift the sentiment as the investors are concerned about high fiscal deficit as a result of overall economic slowdown,” he said. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.21 percent or 64.25 points to close at 30,584.85 points, while KSE-30 went 0.28 percent or 40.22 points up to end at 14,435.60 points.

Of 331 active scrips, 181 advanced, 131 retreated, and 19 registered no change. The ready market volumes were 119.772 million shares as against a turnover of 122.081 million shares in the last session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks staged recovery led by oversold banking, fertiliser, and energy scrips amid strong earnings’ outlook. “Reports on a Rs3.4 trillion record trade deficit in FY19 at 8.9 percent of gross domestic product, uncertainty over Kashmir tensions invited early session pressure.” Speculations on privatisation of state owned entities, upbeat data on external account, rupee stability against dollar, and recovery in global equities guided the stocks to a green close, Mehanti added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said the market recovered sharply on the back of short covering as it was showing resistance. “The index bounced back after reported recoveries in the global key stock indices and firm crude oil rates.”

Ahmad added that Kashmir issue would play a pivotal role in the coming sessions as any talks to defuse prevailing Pakistan-India tensions would lead the market to recover from the present situation; however, any flare-up in the issue would result in more losses.

Topline Securities in a note said,” The trading session started on a negative note as it recorded an intraday low of 568 points, but later investor sentiments turned positive which resulted in buying activity witnessed in power, fertiliser, and cement sectors”. The market opened in the red column and came under a heavy selling pressure, hitting a session-low of 29,952 points and if the last two sessions’ slides are included then the total tally of losses comes at nearly 1,900 points. However, fresh support from the financial institutions and leading trading houses rescued the market from the larger declines. Rumors that mutual funds and some of the leading Islamic based financial institutions might enter the market help the market recover. The highest gainers were Bata Pakistan, up Rs18.12 to close at Rs1265.00/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs15.33 to finish at Rs6182.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs27.53 to close at Rs621/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs26 to close at Rs550/share. Lotte Chemical recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 8.352 million shares, gaining Rs0.11 to end at Rs16.63/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in International Steels Limited recording a turnover of 4.036 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs1.46 to end at Rs39.27/share.