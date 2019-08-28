Rupee rises

The rupee extended gains against the dollar on Tuesday, as banks had enough liquidity to meet import payments requirements, dealers said.

At the close of the interbank market, the rupee was at 157.25 against the greenback, above its closing of 157.35 on Monday.

“There was some demand for the greenback, but sustained selling of the dollars by banks and exporters was sufficient to cover the demand,” a forex dealer said.

“No significant payments from importers and the corporate sector took place during the day.”

The rupee is unlikely to break the current 157 level against the dollar this week, he

said.

In the open market also, the rupee maintained its upward trend. The rupee gained 40 paisas to close at 157.40 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 157.80.

Dealers said stable forex reserves and sharp fall in July current account deficit helped the rupee stabilise.

The current account deficit shrank 73 percent to $579 million in July from $2.130 billion a year ago.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.238 billion as of August 17, compared with $7.280 billion in June.