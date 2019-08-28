Spiking inflation hits low, middle income groups hard

LAHORE: The impact of accelerating inflation on low and middle income groups has been relatively higher during the last one year, while rising household expenses bite consumers the most.

Consumer prices during the preceding twelve months---from July 2018 to July 2019 have seen an overall increase of 13.02 percent. The largest contributor was ‘household expenses’ sector going up by 21.86 percent.

Considering that this group has a significant weightage of 19.4 percent in the consumer expenditure basket, it dealt a serious blow on

average consumer, claims a study conducted by Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

The household expenses category comprises of all running expenditure of a typical house.

It includes costs of electricity, cooking gas, telephone personal care, cleanliness etc.

Woes of consumers are yet to subside as other sectors like travelling, conveyance, and clothing and footwear were not far behind.

The food sector witnessed price increase of about 8.3 percent.

Notwithstanding the variations in their expenditure patterns, the impact of these price increases has fallen somewhat more on low and middle income groups.

The impact of price increase on low income group has been 13.08 percent while middle income group has been negatively affected by 13.09 percent.

On the other hand, inflation relatively eased by 12.47 percent for the high income group.

The study outlines some significant events impacting cost of living. It noted that grave damage has been caused to the economy by maintaining an unrealistic rupee value in foreign currency markets.

Despite efforts, the manufacturing and export sectors have not been able to fully recover from the collapse caused earlier. The recovery will take time and more efforts.

Once the obsessive commitment to an artificially strong rupee was withdrawn, the result was obvious. The rupee saw a dramatic slide against major currencies.

Unlike past years, when correlation between world crude oil prices and domestic inflation were the main areas of focus; now negative impact of imbalance in rupee-dollar parity on oil import bill assumes significance.

That is why despite the fact that crude oil prices ($/barrel) in world markets have remained stable to subdued, the domestic inflation has perked up, the study states.

On deeper analysis, one finds that in rupee terms the price of crude oil has gone up substantially owing to rupee depreciation, and would continue to correlate and explain the rise in the CPI.

Given the stability in the oil prices in world markets we ought to have had reasonably low inflation.

However, it seems that our past sin of maintaining an artificial lid on rupee-dollar parity came back to bite us in a big way this year.

The crude oil world market prices would remain the leading indicator towards forecasting inflation in coming months. Most analysts believe oil prices would remain stable in near future.

Under some scenarios where, for instance some Iranian oil also becomes available in world markets, the prices could actually go down. Hence, these will not likely be a cause for worry for domestic inflation.

However, as we saw in the past year, the rupee/dollar parity will play the dominant role as a domestic CPI driver when these prices get translated in the local marketplace, OICCI observes.