APNS delegation meets Sindh info minister

KARACHI: A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Sindh Chapter led by its General Secretary Sarmad Ali called on Sindh Minister for Information, Saeed Ghani to discuss their issues.

During the meeting the APNS delegation raised the issue of pending arrears, government's policy of distributing advertisements to the newspapers and other issues faced by the newspapers. Saeed Ghani asked the delegation to give due projection to the positive policies and actions of the government alongside criticising the flaws. He said the government wants provision of facilities to the newspapers industry workers. Ghani said he wanted to have a strong working relationship with the newspapers.

Saeed Ghani said judicious and transparent distribution of government advertisements remains his primary policy focus. The Sindh information minister also ensured paying all the pending arrears of the newspapers. Ghani said the government is trying to improve the mechanism of transparent distribution of advertisements so all the advertisements are distributed only on merit. The minister said it would be his endeavour that no news outlet suffers from any financial problems in Sindh.