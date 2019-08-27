Justice Raja Akram sworn in as acting AJK CJ

ISLAMABAD: The senior most judge of Azad Jammu Kashmir Supreme Court, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, Monday sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

President Sardar Masood Khan administered oath to him during a ceremony held here. Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan will perform as acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the state in the absence of the Chief Justice, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, who is currently abroad.

The ceremony was attended by the honourable judges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme and High Courts; Justice Azhar Saleem Babar, Justice Raja Shairaz Kiani, Justice Raja Saddaqat Khan, Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Justice Raja Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Advocate General Karram Dad Khan, Inspector General Azad Kashmir Sallahud Din Mehsood, Chief Justice (R) Justice Syed Manzoorul Hassan Gillani, Justice (R) Chaudhry Munir Ahmed, Chaudhry Jahandad, Chief Election Commissioner Abdul Rasheed Sulehria.

Moreover, officials of superior and subordinate judiciary, including senior officials of the AJK government, legal fraternity from various parts of AJK and other dignitaries from various segments of civil society attended the ceremony.