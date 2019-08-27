UK MPs call for Kashmir solution under UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD: The visiting UK Members of the Parliament, while expressing grave concerns over gross violation of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir, on Monday called upon the UN Security Council to come up with strong condemnation of what was happening in the territory and solve Kashmir issue in accordance with resolutions of the United Nations.

The British MPs while addressing a joint press conference along with the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and Parliament’s Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam, also asked the British prime minister to speak to the European parliaments and make a statement on the issue.

The British MP Khalid Mahmood said they were in completely blank as to what was going on in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). “We are concerned about human rights and safety of children, women particularly of people in general,” he said. He said there was whole black-out of information to the world outside the IHK whereas the India’s own opposition leader was not entitled to visit the territory and there were also reports of genocide on selected basis.

Khalid Mahmood thanked the National Assembly Speaker for timely inviting them because it was high time that the Kashmiris plight should get the world’s attention.

The British MP Stphean Timms said while talking about revocation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution unilaterally by the Indian government, maintained that if status of Kashmir was to be changed, it required consent of Kashmiri people and the same principle be honoured as also admitted in the UN Security Council’s resolutions. He said that the people of his own constituency in UK whose relatives are living in IHK have not been able to talk to their loved ones and were concerned about their safety.

Another British MP Imran Hussain said that revocation of Article 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution to change status of Kashmir was not only violation their own constitution but it was also in contravention of international obligations and breach of the Geneva Convention.

He said as they welcome the UN Security Council for taking up Kashmir issue in their meeting after decades since 1970s, they also regret that none of its members came up direct strong condemnation of what is happening in IHK.

He said the world’s complete focus should be on Kashmir because daughters of Kashmir particularly and people in general were suffering, there are reports of 4000 arrests, end medicines and there is also complete blockade of information to the outside world.

He also asked the Indian government to immediately reverse the draconian decision of changing IHK also asked the international community to take serious notice of the situation because the current situation has also become a flash-point between the two countries.

Chairman Parliament’s Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam said the five permanent members of the UN Security Council should call for immediate lifting curfew in Indian Held Kashmir. He said as the Quaid-e-Azam also stated that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan. He said the time has come that the Kashmiri people should get their right of vote through plebiscite as per UN Security Council resolutions.

The Speaker Asad Qaisar observed that at a time when Indian leadership’s real face had been exposed, the UK parliamentarians should raise voice of Kashmiri people through parliamentary diplomacy.

Earlier, during a meeting with the British MPs, the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the partition plan of Sub-Continent. He urged upon the Britain to assert its role for resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspiration of people of Kashmir and UN Resolutions.

The Speaker was talking to a delegation of British Parliaments led by Khalid Mehmood, MP in Parliament House. The delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker National Assembly.

He said that leaving the Kashmir dispute unresolved had brought the peace of the region at stake. He said that recent unilateral decision of the Indian government without involving Kashmiri people was utter contravention of its international commitments. The Speaker stressed upon the British MPs to raise the issue in British Parliament and other international forums for its resolution.

The Speaker said that Kashmir Valley had turned into a heavy militarised zone and killing, kidnapping and use of pellet guns was a routine in Kashmir under the auspicious of State forces.

Khalid Mahmood said that Kashmir issue was a human catastrophe which warrant immediate attention of the international community. He said that British people were aware of the plight of Kashmir people and would extend their outmost support for resolution of Kashmir issue.

MPs Imran Hussain and Rt. Hon. Stephean Timms also spoke about the situation in Kashmir. They said that Britain believes in civil liberties and human rights, therefore, it would push the case of Kashmir people on appropriate forums. They said that no one in the civilised world could support such cruelty against innocent civilians just to crush the just right.

The speaker said that cooperation between both the parliaments in legislation and staff exchange needed to be enhanced for taking advantage of each other’s experiences. The British parliamentarians thanked Speaker for kind hospitality extended to them besides giving them an opportunity to interact with Pakistan authorities to know about the real situation in Kashmir.