Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

820 profiteers held in current month

National

LAHORE: As many as 820 people were arrested, cases against 870 were registered for profiteering and a total fine of Rs2,737,700 was imposed on them during the current month.

This was disclosed in a meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed in detail the measures being taken to control prices in the province.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that officers would have to work more diligently and actively to provide relief to the people in real sense.

