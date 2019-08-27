close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Anti-polio drive launched

National

August 27, 2019

HARIPUR: A three-day polio vaccination campaign was formally kicked off in Haripur district here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to a child at his office. Sharing the arrangements with local media, the official said that during the three-day anti-polio drive, there would be seven teams tasked with administering polio vaccine to 14,500 children in three union councils, ie Bait Gali and Nara Amazai UCs from Ghazi tehsil and Sikandar Pur UC of the Haripur city.

