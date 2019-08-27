Netanyahu visits India on Sept 8

ISLAMABAD: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting India on 8th of September on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The Israeli Prime Minister is coming to India in the middle of his election campaign back in his country.

Israel has planned to provide India some of the most sophisticated weapons systems. Diplomatic sources attaching significance with the visit since Modi has emulated Netanyahu’s Israel in annexing Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and splitting it early this month to change the demography of the area just as Israel did with Palestinians.

A team of experts will also company the visiting Prime Minister Israel. Media reports suggested that a number of agreements are also expected to be inked during the visit. Sources said an announcement on the pending $500-million Spike Missiles deal could be made during Netanyahu’s trip as well as one on cooperation in water management and irrigation systems.

Israel has also been trying to sell the anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems to the Indian Army for years now. “The visit will help Netanyahu in picking up some votes of the Indian-Israeli community there. There are about 80000 of them there and every vote matter,” said Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, a former secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs of India and visiting fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. Chakravarty further said that the Indian-Israeli community is “fairly integrated” in the Middle East country. “So, the India trip helps in that connection,” he said. “If the defence deal happens even that will help him and will give a positive spin to things.”

According to Samuel C. Rajiv, associate fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), “Indians are by and large seen in a positive light in Israel”. Netanyahu and Modi share a strong bond and both keep in touch with each other regularly even though they have not formally met since January 2018. During his first tenure, Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel in 2017 and since then the bond has only grown stronger between them.

Interestingly Modi government took a historic decision by voting in support of Israel at the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organisation named ‘Shahed’ in June this year.