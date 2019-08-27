China mulling sanctions against US, Taiwan on F-16s deal

ISLAMABAD: China is mulling to impose sanctions on the United States and Taiwan for their deal of provision F-16s multi-role fighter jets to Taiwan by the US. “China should sanction United States and Taiwan entities involved in the recent proposed arms deals and maintain its strategic pressure on Taiwan secessionists, with the sale damaging to Sino-US ties,” Chinese officials said.

The Chinese military strongly opposed the US selling F-16s to Taiwan, calling the action a “complete mistake” and “very dangerous”, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesman of the Ministry of National Defence said in an online statement on Friday.

The arms deal seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, seriously interferes in China’s domestic affairs and damaged China’s sovereignty and security interests, Wu said. It also seriously undermines Sino-US military-to-military relations and bilateral ties, as well as seriously damage the peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits region, he added.

“The Chinese side urges the US to fully comprehend the severity of selling arms to Taiwan and clearly evaluate the situation,” Wu said. The US State Department approved a potential $08 billion arms package--featuring 66 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets, 75 General Electric engines and other support systems to Taiwan, according to a statement by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency on Tuesday. If approved by the US Congress, the deal will be one of the largest of its kind in recent decades and the first time since 1992 that the US has sold F-16s to Taiwan. The deal has drawn heavy criticism from the Foreign Ministry and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Major General Luo Yuan, executive vice-president of the China Strategy Culture Promotion Association, said the F-16s sold to Taiwan have no significant advantage over Chinese jets from the same generation, such as the J-15 and J-16, and are vastly outnumbered and outgunned by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

“Taiwan initially wanted to buy more advanced US aircraft, like the F-22 or F-35, but their wish fell through,” he said, adding many experts have questioned the strategic significance of the recent purchase, given that Taiwan already has around 140 older-version F-16s, which were initially conceived in the early 1970s.

“The recent deal feels like a rip-off that will not increase the island’s defence capability,” he said, adding that the planes Taiwan bought will draw more risks and danger, rather than bring safety to the island. Luo said the US is using Taiwan as a “pawn to contain China’s rise,” and the Democratic Progressive Party is willing to submit themselves to the US by paying an exorbitant amount of “protection fees” for unnecessary military equipment, risking the safety of the Taiwan people to achieve their political agenda of Taiwan secession. Taiwan people must wake up and be highly alert to this fact,” Luo said. “The DPP is gambling with the future of Taiwan by attaching it to US war machines, pushing the island and its people ever closer to the abyss of war.”