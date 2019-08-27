UNDP, Smeda to launch economic cooperation body

PESHAWAR: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda), a subsidiary organisation of the Ministry of Industries and Production, is formally launching the formation of Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of the erstwhile Fata on Thursday (August 29).

Special Assistant to KP chief minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan will be the chief guest at the launching ceremony.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Smeda, Fuad Hasham Rabbani, General Manager Outreach Javed Iqbal Khattak, provincial chief Rashid Aman, presidents of various chambers of commerce and experts from the private sector will also participate in the event.

The overall objective of the forum is to facilitate collaboration and partnership between different institutions/organisations and to reflect on ways to enhance the investment of private sector companies (businesses and financial institutions) into the tribal districts of KP.

It will comprise of 40 experts on economic development and private sector investment, including representatives from the government, business community, banks and micro-finance institutions, think-tanks, policymakers, academia as well as development partners.

The forum will provide a platform to explore avenues to facilitate the private sector investment leading to sustainable economic growth in these areas.