IHK curfew enters 22nd day Occupied territory

ISLAMABAD: Authorities continued to impose a strict curfew and other restrictions in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on the 22nd consecutive day on Monday to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the revocation of the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, owing to severe blockade, people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Hundreds of thousands of people are besieged and Jammu and Kashmir has become a big jail for its inhabitants. The Indian authorities have been maintaining a strict curfew in the valley since 5th August when Narendra Modi government announced scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and police personnel deployed in every nook and corner of the territory are not allowing people to come out of their homes.

Authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links are snapped and restrictions on the media have been in place since 5th August.