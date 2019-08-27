close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
Sabah
August 27, 2019

SC judge Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed retires today

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Senior judge of Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed is all set to bid farewell to the judiciary as his tenure comes to an end today (Tuesday).

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed served as Supreme Court judge for seven years and was part of the bench which handled numerous high profile cases including Panama case.

A full court reference will be held at 11:30 am today (Tuesday) to bid farewell to the senior apex court judge. A declaration issued by the top court stated that senior lawyers and judges will be attending the event.

Justice Azmat was sworn in as SC judge on 01 June 2012. He was administered the oath by the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

