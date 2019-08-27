FBR revenue collection drops, standing at Rs3,818.5b

ISLAMABAD: The FBR's final reconciled collection has further dropped standing at Rs3818.5 billion for the last fiscal year ending on June 30, 2019.

Earlier, the FBR officials were claiming that revenue collection had fetched Rs3,832 billion in 2018-19 against a collection of Rs3,842 billion a year back in 2017-18.

The FBR had initially envisaged tax collection target of Rs4,398 billion, which was revised downward to Rs4,150 billion. But now the reconciled collection has fetched Rs3818.5 billion.