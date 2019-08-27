Project Director Garbage: Mustafa Kamal accepts Karachi mayor’s offer

KARACHI: Former Karachi Mayor and Paksarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has accepted Karachi Mayor Wasim Ahktar's challenge to serve as 'Project Director Garbage' and help clean the metropolis.

In a notification issued earlier on Monday from the mayor's office, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader had designated Kamal as 'Project Director Garbage', offering him to help clean the city in 90 days. “In the light of the statement made and reported in electronic and print media that Syed Mustafa Kamal has shown his willingness to clean Karachi within 90 days. I, being, Mayor of Karachi hereby designate Syed Mustafa Kamal as Project Director Garbage on voluntary basis with immediate effect and until further order,” read the mayor’s notification.

The MQM-P, PSP, and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – the ruling party in Sindh province – have been engaged in a heated war of words and blamed game over the administration’s general failure in dealing with the disastrous aftermath of the recent spell of monsoon rains and sad state of affairs of water, sewerage and solid waste management in the city.

Kamal, who served as the city’s mayor when he was part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), had earlier held Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar responsible for the city’s condition. He had claimed that he would show how to clean the city if given back the same powers for only 90 days.

Akhtar designated Kamal as ‘Project Director Garbage’ following the PSP chairperson’s claim. Accepting the challenge, Kamal thanked Akhtar for giving him the authority to clean Karachi’s garbage. He said that he had accepted the order, following which he was in-charge of the solid waste disposal in central, east, west, and Korangi districts of Karachi. He said that he was taking over charge of his new responsibilities, therefore, the municipal commissioner should give him a briefing. He said that the Karachi mayor was his boss, and that others were his subordinates, and that he would “keep everyone awake” including the Karachi mayor. Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar summoned Kamal to his office, saying that his staff would brief Kamal regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, provincial minister and PPP leader Saeed Ghani has ensured his cooperation for Musfata Kamal.