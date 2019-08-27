close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Twitter rejects complaint against President Alvi's tweet on IHK

August 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Microblogging giant Twitter rejected a complaint it received against President Dr Arif Alvi’s account, where the Pakistani head of state has been vocal against India’s ongoing atrocities in Held Kashmir.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari shared a screenshot of an email received by President Alvi from Twitter, in which the company said it had received a complaint against his account regarding a tweet highlighting India’s violations in Held Kashmir.

Twitter, however, “could not identify any violations of its rules or applicable law,” the company said, adding that it did not take any action accordingly.

“Twitter has really gone too far in becoming mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous,” Mazari captioned the screenshot.

