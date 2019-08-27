PM appoints 9 MPs as parliamentary secretaries in NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed nine lawmakers from the National Assembly as parliamentary secretaries.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the lawmakers have been made parliamentary secretaries with immediate effect and until further orders.

Parliamentary secretaries assist the government in the lower house in the absence of relevant ministers, advisers and special assistants.

The prime minister made Saleh Mohammad, MNA from NA-13, the parliamentary secretary for water resources. Prince Mohammad Nawaz has been appointed parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Science and Technology, M Bashir Khan as the secretary for privatisation, Sahabzada Sabghatullah for postal services, Khyal Zaman for the Petroleum Division, M Yakoob Shaikh Economic Affairs Division, Malik Nawar Taj for the Ministry of Industry and Production, and Saleem Rehman for the parliamentary affairs ministry.