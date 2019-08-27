close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 27, 2019

PM appoints 9 MPs as parliamentary secretaries in NA

Top Story

 
August 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed nine lawmakers from the National Assembly as parliamentary secretaries.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the lawmakers have been made parliamentary secretaries with immediate effect and until further orders.

Parliamentary secretaries assist the government in the lower house in the absence of relevant ministers, advisers and special assistants.

The prime minister made Saleh Mohammad, MNA from NA-13, the parliamentary secretary for water resources. Prince Mohammad Nawaz has been appointed parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Science and Technology, M Bashir Khan as the secretary for privatisation, Sahabzada Sabghatullah for postal services, Khyal Zaman for the Petroleum Division, M Yakoob Shaikh Economic Affairs Division, Malik Nawar Taj for the Ministry of Industry and Production, and Saleem Rehman for the parliamentary affairs ministry.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story