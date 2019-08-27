McIlroy bags PGA Tour title

LOS ANGELES: Rory McIlroy fired a four-under-par 66 to win the PGA Tour Championship and claim the $15 million FedEx Cup jackpot on Sunday.

Northern Ireland star McIlroy won the two titles for the second time following his win in 2016 after world number one Brooks Koepka suffered a final round collapse at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Course.

McIlroy finished the tournament on 18 under, four shots clear of Xander Schauffele, who posted a closing 70 to finish on 14 under.

McIlroy joins Tiger Woods as the only player to win the FedEx Cup playoff series twice.

For McIlroy it was sweet redemption following a disappointing showing in last year’s Tour Championship, when he faded from contention with an error-strewn four-over-par 74 in the final round as Woods clinched a memorable victory.

“I didn’t enjoy the walk up 18 last year. I played terribly, got myself into the final group, but I never took the fight to Tiger,” McIlroy said.

“Going up against the No. 1 player in the world today (Koepka), he got one over on me in Memphis and I wanted to get some revenge today.

“To play like that alongside Brooks and get the win and win the FedEx Cup, it’s awesome. It’s amazing how different things can be in a year.”

McIlroy, playing alongside Koepka in the final pairing, had started the final round one shot behind his partner.