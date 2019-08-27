Local players shine on day one

ISLAMABAD: Local squash players have started flexing their muscles to win in the men’s $10,000 and women’s $5,000 international events under way at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex here Monday.

After failing to put up any creditable show in the company of foreign players in recent times, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has organised a lower prize international event with a local flavor.

The event has given an opportunity to the leading players to improve their rankings by getting reasonable points from these events.

The last two higher prize money events saw top Pakistani players including Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob and Asim Khan failing to put up any reasonable performance. Their standard of squash has forced the federation to organise a lower prize money event that is meant only for the locals.

Leading players got off to a winning start in the men’s and women’s international events.

Results: Men’s event: Tayyab Aslam got bye; Hamza Sharif bt Noman Khan 11-2, 11-6, 9-11, 7-2; Tariq Khan bt Faisal Riaz 11-2, 11-6, 11-9; Israr Ahmed got bye; Farhan Zaman got bye; Muhammad Bilal bt Mohammad Farhan Hashmi 7-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 11-8; Zahir Shah bt Saad Abdullah 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3, 11-5; Asim Khan got bye; Amaad Fareed got bye; Naveed Rehman bt Owais Rashid 11-6, 12-14, 11-8, 11-13, 11-9; Waqas Mehboob bt Mehran Javed 11-6, 11-8, 11-8; Syed Ali Mujtaba Bukhari got bye; Ahsan Ayaz got bye; Haris Qasim bt Mohammad Farhan 11-6, 11-3, 11-3; Danish Atlas Khan bt Noor Zaman 11-3, 11-2, 11-2; Farhan Mehboob got bye.

Women’s event: Madina Zafar got bye; Maria Toor got bye, Zaynab Khan bt Sibgha Arshad 11-8, 11-4, 11-5; Noorul Huda got bye; Anam Mustafa Aziz got bye; Aiman Shahbaz bt Sulaya Chaudry 11-7, 11-4, 11-8; Fehmina Asim bt Shafaq Chaudry 11-1, 11-3, 11-6; Amna Fayyaz got bye; Riffat Khan got bye; Komal Khan bt Zoya Khalid 11-5, 12-10, 11-5 (18 Min); Nimra Aqeel bt Tehreema Islam 11-8, 11-6, 11-9; Saima Shaukat got bye; Rushna Mehboob got bye; Hira Aqeel bt Ilsr Imran 11-2, 11-2, 11-1; Noorul Ain Ijaz bt Sana Bahadur 11-8, 11-6, 11-4; Moqaddas Ashraf got bye.