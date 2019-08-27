Misbah joins race to become head coach

ISLAMABAD: As expected and reported on numerous occasions, former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq has started gearing up for the job of national team’s head coach by resigning from the PCB’s cricket committee (CC) job.

Misbah is a strong contender for the job of head coach and expected to replace Mickey Arthur within next couple of weeks.

Mohsin Khan — the former CC head — also resigned with the same post in his mind. However, he has become an outsider now and so are some of the other leading names.

Waqar Younis, Jalaluddin and Mohammad Akram have already applied for the post of bowling coach.

Misbah met PCB Director (international cricket) Zakir Khan Monday afternoon and informed him about his decision, following which he formally applied for the head coach’s role.

Misbah said: “It has been interesting to see my name being mentioned as a future head coach of the Pakistan team, but the fact is that I only made the decision today.

“I am applying for the head coach’s role fully aware that the competition will be tough as I envisage there will be a few more competent and highly qualified people applying for one of the most challenging jobs in the game.

“In saying so, I have to admit it is everyone’s dream to coach Pakistan team, which has tremendous potential to be a force to be reckoned with across all formats.”

The PCB had advertised for the head coach’s role on August 9, with the last date for applications being August 26. The PCB hopes to complete the process by early September so that the new team management can assume charge in time to prepare the team for the forthcoming international season, which commences on September 27 with the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka in Karachi.