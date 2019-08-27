S Arabia UAE renew call for south Yemen peace talks

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates renewed a call on Monday for peace talks between Yemen´s government and southern separatists, urging a ceasefire following deadly clashes.

The Yemeni government has previously insisted it would only take part in talks after separatist forces withdraw from positions they seized in interim capital Aden earlier this month. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi both technically back the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in a four-year military intervention against Huthi rebels based in Yemen´s north. But the government has openly accused the UAE of backing forces loyal to the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The UAE-backed Security Belt force, dominated by STC loyalists, took control of Aden on August 10 following deadly clashes with government troops that left at least 40 people dead. In a joint statement Monday, the Saudi and Emirati foreign ministries urged both sides to cooperate with a coalition committee and to attend talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The two countries "call for the speedy engagement in the Jeddah dialogue called by Saudi Arabia to address the causes and consequences of developments in some southern provinces," they said.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir also urged the two sides to resolve their differences through dialogue. "The only way open to our brethren in Yemen is to overcome internal differences through the dialogue called for by the kingdom," Jubeir tweeted on Monday. He said Saudi Arabia and the UAE would spare no effort to achieve security and stability in southern Yemen. Facing pressure from Saudi Arabia, the STC has partially withdrawn from some positions it occupied in Aden.