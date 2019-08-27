Iraq begins probe into deadly drone attack near border

BAGHDAD: Iraq has launched an investigation into a purported Israeli strike that killed a paramilitary fighter, its military said Monday, renewing fears of a proxy war in the battered country.

Sunday´s attack struck a position held by Brigade 45, a Hashed al-Shaabi unit based near Iraq´s desertic western border with Syria, killing one fighter and severely wounding a second. "An investigation is ongoing now to determine what happened with the strike," Iraq´s military spokesman Yehya Rasool told AFP.

But the Hashed, a powerful paramilitary force that fights alongside Iraq´s military, was quick to blame Israel in a statement on Sunday. It said two Israeli drones had targeted the Brigade 45 position near Al-Qaim, about 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the border, with US air cover. The attack killed Kazem Mohsen, Brigade 45´s "logistical support chief" who was also known by his nom de guerre Abu Ali al-Dabi.

Hundreds mourned at a funeral procession for Mohsen in Baghdad on Monday morning, including Ahmad al-Assadi, a member of parliament and spokesman for the Hashed´s parliamentary bloc "Fatah."

"We will work in the coming days to hold an emergency parliamentary meeting to discuss this issue and take the appropriate decisions," he said in a video published by the Hashed. Sunday´s attack is the sixth in a string of blasts and drone sightings at Hashed bases across Iraq since mid-July, for which no one has claimed responsibility. The Iraqi government has carried out investigations into some of those incidents, blaming an unidentified drone for at least one and saying another was a "premeditated" act.

It has not made any specific accusations or published the full results of the probes. The foreign ministry said it would wait for official conclusions before taking action at the United Nations.

"If it was proven that a foreign entity was involved in these operations, we will take all steps -- first among them, going to the Security Council and the United Nations," spokesman Ahmad Sahhaf said. Hashed deputy chief Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, whose virulent anti-Americanism earned him a US terror blacklisting, unequivocally blamed the US last week. But Sunday´s attack was the first time the network of armed groups directly accused Israel.