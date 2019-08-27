close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Free eye camps

National

 
August 27, 2019

PESHAWAR: Directorate of the Health Services Merged Areas organized free eye camps to provide quality services to patients. Director Dr Shah Faisal oversaw all the activity, said an official handout. The camps were held in Mohmand (Rural Health Centre Ekkaghund, BHU Michini, Type-D Hospital Mamad Gat, BHU Pandyali, BHU Prang Ghaar) and Orakzai Merged Area (THQ Hospital Ghiljo and Type-D Hospital Dabori).

