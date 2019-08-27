15 people killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: As many as 15 people were killed and various injured in different incidents in Sukkur region. A passenger coach collided with a truck on Indus Highway in Shikarpur, killing four people identified Farhana, d/o Nawaz Bhatti, Jahanghir, s/o Gul Muhammad Bhatti, Abdul Majeed and Zuhra while Ummar Chisti, Allah Jawayo, Ali Muhammad, Shazia, Zoya, Fazul Qadir, Rehana, Shahid Malik, driver Asghar Ali Sial were injured. The police and rescue workers shifted the bodies and injured to local hospital, where the deputy commissioner Shikarpur declared emergency and summoned all the doctors and paramedics to attend the injured.

In another incident, a trawler hit a motorcycle on the National Highway near Hingorija in Khairpur, killing Barkat Ali and his six-year-old son Karam Ali, while while his wife Robina and daughter Najma got injured. In a similar incident, a car hit a motorcycle that killed one of the motorcyclists Allah Rakhio Chachar on the National Highway near Pano Aqil in Sukkur.

In another incident, a truck ran over at least three people, including a two-year old child, who were killed in the incident while his parents were injured after their motorcycle collided with another motorbike.

In another incident, a man, Zameer was killed while his cousin Shareef got injured in Larkana after a clash between two groups of Sodhar clan over an issue.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the road accident in Shikarpur and ordered the DC Shikarpur to provide medical facilities to all the victims and to shift the bodies to their native places.

In another incident, a truck hit a car, killing two including Nanak Ram and Bakhshan while the driver of the car identified as Nasrullah and a female passenger Aisha got injured on highway near Shikarpur. In an accident, the police said a truck overturned on the National Highway that killed the truck cleaner Abdullah and injured the driver Soomar at Faiz Gunj.

Meanwhile, accused Deedar Solangi allegedly shot dead his ex-wife Razia Solangi over a domestic issue and fled from the scene in Kashmore. Accused Raza Khan Chandio allegedly shot dead his uncle Rustam Khan Chandio over property issue in Larkana. A woman Razia drowned in the Nara Canal near Sallah Pat in Sukkur.