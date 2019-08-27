SALU employees’ body calls off strike

SUKKUR: The Employees’ Welfare Association (EWA) of Shah Abdul Latif University, (SALU) Khairpur called off their strike after talks with the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Parveen Shah

on Monday.

Dr Parveen Shah assured the office-bearers of EWA that their genuine demands will be addressed soon. The EWA President and General Secretary, Mir Hassan Maitlo and Lala Raza Muhammad Durrani assured the vice-chancellor that they will cooperate with the university administration. After calling off their protest, the main gate of the administration block was opened and office work also resumed. Meanwhile, the employees association remained divided and majority of the employees pledged to continue their strike till the acceptance of their all demands.

The dissenting office-bearers of EWA, Shahid, Ali Nawaz, Qurban Pahore and others accused the EWA president and general secretary that they could not survive against the pressure of an MNA and surrendered against the university authorities. The defiant members of EWA claimed to have majority of the employees and they have decided to continue their strike.

They locked down the door of the office of employees association and raised slogans against the president and general secretary.