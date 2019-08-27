Regional peace linked to just resolution of Kashmir issue, says Gen Zubair

KARACHI: General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, addressed the participants of Air War Course at Air War College, Karachi. The chairman’s talk was mainly focused on ‘Pakistan: Significance and Responsibility’; where he dilated upon the global and regional environment shaped by a dynamic mix of emerging challenges and opportunities for Pakistan.

The CJCSC highlighted that the challenges demand collective approach to promote security in the region and beyond and partnerships based on cooperation will facilitate peaceful conflict resolution. General Zubair also said Pakistan’s security situation is a complex function of internal and external factors and that peace in South Asia is contingent upon maintenance of strategic stability in the region.

While speaking about the recent annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by India, the chairman said the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir are being subjected to injustice and atrocities for the past seven decades by the brutal Indian forces. He said enduring peace in the region will not be possible without a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The talk was followed by a vibrant and candid question and answer session. Earlier upon arrival, the Chairman JCSC was received by Commandant Air War College, Air Vice Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmed Qureshi.