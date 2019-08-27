KP BOIT chief assumes charge

PESHAWAR: Hassan Daud Butt has started working as chief executive officer of the KP Board of Investment & Trade. Butt had been working in the Planning Division for the past three years as project director of the CPEC. A press release said the official has played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between governments of Pakistan and China through the projects. He has also served as a diplomat in China and Vietnam.