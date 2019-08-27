Anti-dengue fumigation launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district health department on Monday launched anti-dengue fumigation after 36 fresh cases of the mosquito-borne disease were reported in recent weeks.

"We have started an anti-dengue fumigation drive in the district and sensitised people about this mosquito-borne disease as a precautionary measure following dozens of fresh suspected cases were reported in recent weeks," Dr Syed Nasir Shah, the deputy district health officer, told reporters.

He said the anti-dengue fumigation, which was launched across the district last week, was underway. "We first carried out fumigation in areas and localities from where fresh cases were reported and would cover the entire district at this weekend," Dr Nasir said. In response to a query, the official said medical investigation based on diagnostic laboratories tests and interviews with doctors concerned revealed that a first-year girl student did not die of the mosquito-borne disease. "We investigated the death of Hadia after her parents claimed that she died of dengue but medical investigations and treatment chart showed it was not dengue," said Dr Nasir.