Protest staged against Landikotal hospital admin

LANDIKOTAL: Scores of residents and civil society activists on Monday staged protest demonstration, demanding the transfer of medical superintendent (MS) of the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal. The protesters, holding banners and placards, marched inside the District Headquarters Hospital in Landikotal and shouted slogans in favour of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, social workers Usman Afridi and Mehrab Afridi said that Fazl-i-Raziq has been promoted to grade-19 but he was still holding the MS position in Landikotal Hospital. They alleged that the quality of the hospital's services was dropping day by day and that the MS was not interested in addressing the sufferings of the patients. The protesters appealed to the chief minister to take effective measures to improve the hospital's poor condition and transfer the MS from the hospital. It may be mentioned here that due to unavailability of a gynaecologist and other facilities at the maternity ward of the Landikotal hospital, a young lady, resident of Khugakhel, died during delivery recently.