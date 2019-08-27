Eight million cotton bales expected this year: Punjab minister

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Langrial has said the PTI is the first elected government in the history, which has not only introduced an agriculture policy but also worked for welfare and prosperity of the farmers.

Addressing the awareness seminar on locust prevention here on Monday, he said that more than Rs 300 billion development projects under federal government’s agriculture emergency programme had been finalised for the upgradation of agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors. The minister was expecting production of eight million bales in crop season 2019-20 from 4.7 million acres of under cultivated area of cotton. He said that the government had released Rs 12 billion mark up free loans to 1, 75,000 farmers under E-Credit scheme during 2018-19.

The government had distributed subsidy amount worth Rs 570.2 million among 21,000 sunflower peasants at Rs 5,000 subsidy per acre. Now the tail farmers were released Rs 2,000 per acre subsidy, he said.

Similarly, he added, the government had given billions of rupees subsidy on Potash and Phosphorous fertilisers. The government had extended Beema Takaful network to 18 districts keeping in view of financial protection of farmers. At least 2 27, 000 crop insurance policies had been completed, the minister said.

He said that the government had launched a crackdown on the sellers of spurious pesticides under the supervision of Punjab Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides’ additional secretary task force and Director General Syed Zafaryab Haider. The crackdown campaign had confiscated adulterated pesticides worth Rs 130 million, he added.

The minister said that the Agriculture Department had taken an active and dominant role along with rest of provincial and federal departments’ against locust prevention. The locust was visible in groups adjacent to Indian boarder in Cholistan, he told. The locust prevention teams had sprayed on 8,400 acres, he informed. The government had procured anti-locust pesticides, he continued. Total 12 teams had been constituted against locust prevention, including eight teams for Bahawalpur district, three teams for Rahimyar Khan district and one team for Bahawalnagar district, he concluded.