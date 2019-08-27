Man kills parents over land dispute

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his parents over a land dispute in Rangkot area in the limits of Garhi Habibullah Police Station here on Monday.

Mohammad Altaf, according to police, used to quarrel with his parents Mohammad Iqbal and Salima Bibi over the ownership of a piece of land. They said the parents had lodged a complaint with police and sought his arrest. This infuriated Altaf allegedly took the extreme step. Before the incident, he came home and exchanged harsh words with his parents. Later, he allegedly opened fire at them leaving both of them dead on the spot.