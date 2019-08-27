Journalists protest manhandling of colleagues

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) staged a demonstration to protest against the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) management and contractors for allegedly beating up journalists performing duty. The protesters carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands marched outside the Press Club and blocked the main road to register the protest.

They urged the government to take action against the BRT contractors. The protesters including President of Peshawar Press Club Syed Bukhar Shah, acting president of KhUJ Shahzada Fahad and general secretary Naeem Khan termed the BRT as one of the most controversial projects in the history of Pakistan. They said the BRT officials could not stop them from performing their professional duties. The speakers said the BRT officials wanted to hide own corruption but the media would continue to expose the corruption in the mega project.

They said the journalists would draw the future line of action and expand the protest movement if action was not taken against those who had manhandled their colleagues.