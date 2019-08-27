close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
A
August 27, 2019

Lok Virsa to organise ‘Baithak’ on Thursday

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organise 10th session of literary people called ‘Lok Baithak’ on ‘Traditional Musical Family Patiala Gharana’ on August 29, at its Media Center. In-depth discussion would be held on the contribution of Patiala family in the field of music. Professor Shahbaz Ali, a musicologist, a singer, solo harmonium player and a writer, would share his thoughts and experiences on the topic.

He would also apprise the audience on the universal knowledge of music, its history,down and fall and reasons associated therewith in sub-continent with a special focus on world famous Patiala Musical Family.

Ustad Raees, a world recognised violin player, son of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan (world recognized sittar player) of Patiala family, would play different ragas on violin. Nadir Abbas, a disciple of the family, and Professor Shahbaz would sing ragas.

Ustad Raees would also apprise the audience on how violin got localised in sub-continent. The recording of this program will be available on our Youtube Channel before the next Lok Baithak session.

More From Pakistan