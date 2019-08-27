CDA starts reconstruction of Capital Hospital

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started work on construction of additional block of its Capital Hospital.

Dismantling process of single storey old portion, where few offices were established, has been started and proper cordoning of the construction area is being ensured. The debris of the dismantled portion has also been auctioned for around Rs2 millions, which also include removal of all waste material from the site.

Estimated cost of the project is Rs168 million, which include construction of five storey building including air-conditioning, electrical work and installation of generators and other allied facilities. Additional block will be five-storey building and will have 100 beds facility.

Furthermore, ICUs and CCUs will be established in this block. Instructions have been issued that proper cordoning of the construction area must be ensured for the safety purpose as well as the patients visiting the hospital have to face no difficulties due to construction activities. Construction of additional block remain on cards since several years, however, serious effort was made to start its construction.

However, cognising the importance of project, the incumbent management of the Authority, decided to initiate the project. All codel formalities in this regard were addressed, budget was allocated and now the construction work on the project has been properly launched. Construction of additional block at CDA hospital will not only facilitate thousands of CDA’s serving and retired employees but also private patients with state-of-the-art medical facilities.